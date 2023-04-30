USA beats Sweden in OT for gold medal at U18 World Championship

Ryan Leonard scored the overtime winner as the United States rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Sweden 3-2 and win the gold medal at the men's IIHF U18 World Championship.

The United States went into the third period down 2-0 but forced overtime thanks to goals from Danny Nelson and Cole Eiserman. It’s the first gold medal for the U.S. at the U18 tournament since 2017.

The goal was Leonard's seventh goal and 16th point of the tournament. He is expected to be one of the top forwards taken in the 2023 NHL Draft and is ranked as the No. 13 prospect by TSN Director of Scouting, Craig Button.

Goals from Elliot Stahlberg and Noel Nordh gave Sweden a two-goal lead heading into the third period.

Nelson cut the lead in half mid-way through the third period, scoring his fourth of the tournament and getting the first puck past Swedish goaltender Noah Erliden.

Eiserman tied the game at two with just over three minutes remaining in regulation, beating Erliden

USA goaltender Trey Augustine made 30 saves in the victory.