OSTRAVA, Czechia — Canada settled for silver at the International Para Hockey Cup on Friday after dropping a 4-0 decision to the United States at the RT Torax Arena.

Declan Farmer scored twice — including an empty-net goal — and added an assist. Josh Pauls and Jack Wallace had the other goals.

Griffin LaMarre made three saves for the shutout. Jean-Francois Huneault had 20 saves for Canada.

"The effort today was tremendous," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "We did a great job of focusing on what we could control and for the most part everyone played their best game of the tournament.

"We came with some confidence and we put ourselves in a position to have a good outcome, unfortunately the score just didn’t reflect that.”

Canada finished with a 3-2 mark at the tournament. Both losses came to the Americans.

"I’m proud of the way we stayed present and stay focused on the task at hand, and to me that was the biggest area of growth over the course of the last month," Herrington said. "We have a lot of new players, and this was a valuable experience, playing games in a terrific atmosphere.

"There are a lot of positives here, especially considering the limited time we’ve had together as a group.”

Team IPH (Germany, Norway and Slovakia) took the bronze with a 3-2 win over Czechia.

Canada and the United States also met in the final of the Paralympic Games last February in Beijing. The Americans won gold with a 5-0 victory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.