USA defeats Czechia to win gold at U18 Women's World Hockey Championship

Kassidy Carmichael scored a pair of third period goals as the USA beat Czechia 5-1 to capture gold at the Under-18 World Women’s Hockey Championship on Sunday.

The United States now has nine gold medals at the U-18 Women’s Tournament, the most since the inception of the tournament in 2008. Canada trails with seven golds.

Czechia claims silver for the first time in tournament history after winning bronze in 2008 and 2014.

Captain Margaret Scannell’s first-period goal gave the USA a 1-0 lead and ensured she finished each game of the tournament with at least one point. Haley Box scored just over one minute later to double the Americans' lead.

Czechia captain Adela Shapovalivova cut the USA lead in half with just over one minute remaining in the second. Her ninth goal of the competition brought her one back of Canada’s Caitlin Kraemer for the tournament lead.

Carmichael restored the two-goal lead for the USA with her first of the game at 4:15 of the third period, redirecting a point shot for her third of the tournament. She put the game away with her second of the game with just under seven minutes remaining.

Ava Thomas added an empty-netter for Team USA.

Canada defeated Finland 8-1 earlier in the day to claim bronze.