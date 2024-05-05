USA Hockey adds nine players for 2024 men's worlds

USA Hockey added nine players to its for the 2024 IIHF Men's World Championship on Sunday, which is set to take place from May 10-26 in Czechia.

Joining the 15 players that were announced on April 24 are forwards Mikey Eyssimont, Kevin Hayes, Brock Nelson, Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, defencemen Matthew Kessel, Michael Kesselring, Jeff Petry, and goaltender Trey Augustine.

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was originally named to USA's roster but is now unable to compete due to an injury.

Team USA will train in Bratislava, Slovakia, starting May 5 and play a pre-tournament game there against Slovakia on May 7. The U.S. will open tournament play against Sweden on May 10 in Ostrava, Czechia (2 p.m. ET on TSN).

The U.S. has finished in the top four of the IIHF Men’s World Championship in seven of the last 10 tournaments, with four bronze medals.

Full United States Roster:

Forwards:

Will Smith - Boston College

Brock Nelson - New York Islanders

Ryan Leonard - Boston College

Kevin Hayes - St. Louis Blues

Mikey Eyssimont - Tampa Bay Lightning

Matt Boldy - Minnesota Wild

Cole Caufield - Montreal Canadiens

Joel Farabee - Philadelphia Flyers

Johnny Gaudreau - Columbus Blue Jackets

Luke Kunin - San Jose SHarks

Shane Pinto - Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk - Ottawa Senators

Trevor Zegras - Anaheim Ducks

Defencemen:

Jeff Petry - Detroit Red WIngs

Michael Kesselring - Utah

Matthew Kessel - St. Louis Blues

Luke Hughes - New Jersey Devils

Seth Jones - Chicago Blackhawks

Jake Sanderson - Ottawa Senators

Alex Vlasic - Chicago Blackhawks

Zach Werenski- Columbus Blue Jackets

Goaltenders:

Trey Augustine - Michigan State University

Alex Lyon - Detroit Red WIngs

