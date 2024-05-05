USA Hockey adds nine players for 2024 men's worlds
USA Hockey added nine players to its for the 2024 IIHF Men's World Championship on Sunday, which is set to take place from May 10-26 in Czechia.
Joining the 15 players that were announced on April 24 are forwards Mikey Eyssimont, Kevin Hayes, Brock Nelson, Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, defencemen Matthew Kessel, Michael Kesselring, Jeff Petry, and goaltender Trey Augustine.
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was originally named to USA's roster but is now unable to compete due to an injury.
Team USA will train in Bratislava, Slovakia, starting May 5 and play a pre-tournament game there against Slovakia on May 7. The U.S. will open tournament play against Sweden on May 10 in Ostrava, Czechia (2 p.m. ET on TSN).
The U.S. has finished in the top four of the IIHF Men’s World Championship in seven of the last 10 tournaments, with four bronze medals.
Full United States Roster:
Forwards:
Will Smith - Boston College
Brock Nelson - New York Islanders
Ryan Leonard - Boston College
Kevin Hayes - St. Louis Blues
Mikey Eyssimont - Tampa Bay Lightning
Matt Boldy - Minnesota Wild
Cole Caufield - Montreal Canadiens
Joel Farabee - Philadelphia Flyers
Johnny Gaudreau - Columbus Blue Jackets
Luke Kunin - San Jose SHarks
Shane Pinto - Ottawa Senators
Brady Tkachuk - Ottawa Senators
Trevor Zegras - Anaheim Ducks
Defencemen:
Jeff Petry - Detroit Red WIngs
Michael Kesselring - Utah
Matthew Kessel - St. Louis Blues
Luke Hughes - New Jersey Devils
Seth Jones - Chicago Blackhawks
Jake Sanderson - Ottawa Senators
Alex Vlasic - Chicago Blackhawks
Zach Werenski- Columbus Blue Jackets
Goaltenders:
Trey Augustine - Michigan State University
Alex Lyon - Detroit Red WIngs