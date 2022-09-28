Columbus Blue Jackets director of player personnel Chris Clark has been named general manager of the United States' entry at the 2023 IIHF World Championshipd, USA Hockey announced Wednesday.

Clark, 46, appeared in 607 NHL games over 11 seasons with the Calgary Flames, Washington Capitals and Blue Jackets from 1999 to 2011. As a player, he played in two worlds for Team USA in 2004 and 2007.

"The chance to represent your country on the international stage in any capacity is always a big honour," Clark said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to working with the advisory group and putting together a roster and staff that will represent our country well and give us the best chance to bring home a gold medal."

Clark joined the Blue Jackets organization in the scouting department in 2011, working his way up to director of player personnel, an office he's held since 2019. Clark also serves as GM of the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters.

USA Hockey also announced the formation of an advisory group comprised of a number of NHL GMs including Kevyn Adams of the Buffalo Sabres, the New York Rangers' Chris Drury, Tom Fitzgerald of the New Jersey Devils, the San Jose Sharks' Mike Grier, Bill Guerin of the Minnesota Wild, Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders, the Colorado Avalanche's Chris MacFarland, Don Waddell of the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers' Bill Zito.

The 2023 IIHF World Championships is set to begin on May 12 in Tampere, Finland.