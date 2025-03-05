USA Hockey has announced the 25-player roster that will represent the United States at the 2025 Women's World Championship in Czechia from April 9-20.

Headlined by 14-time medalist Hilary Knight, the Americans return 21 players from last year's team that earned silver in Utica, N.Y.

Defender Lee Stecklein and forward Jesse Compher return to the team while goaltender Ava McNaughton and defender Anna Wilgren will make their tournament debuts.

“The 25 players selected to represent the U.S. bring skill, talent and passion on the ice,” said Katie Million, general manager of the 2025 U.S. Women’s National Team and director of women’s national team programs for USA Hockey. “The depth of our player pool never makes these decisions easy, but we’re excited to shift our focus on bringing a gold home from Czechia.”

Sixteen players on the American roster currently play in the PWHL while the other nine play in the NCAA.

Full roster

Forwards:

Alex Carpenter

Jesse Compher

Kendall Coyne-Schofield

Britta Curl-Salemme

Joy Dunne

Lacey Eden

Taylor Heise

Tessa Janecke

Hilary Knight

Abbey Murphy

Kelly Pannek

Hayley Scamurra

Kirsten Simms

Grace Zumwinkle



Defenders:

Cayla Barnes

Laila Edwards

Savannah Harmon

Caroline Harvey

Megan Keller

Lee Stecklein

Anna Wilgren

Haley Winn

Goaltenders:

Aerin Frankel

Ava McNaughton

Gwyneth Philips