USA Hockey unveils Women's Worlds roster
USA Hockey has announced the 25-player roster that will represent the United States at the 2025 Women's World Championship in Czechia from April 9-20.
Headlined by 14-time medalist Hilary Knight, the Americans return 21 players from last year's team that earned silver in Utica, N.Y.
Defender Lee Stecklein and forward Jesse Compher return to the team while goaltender Ava McNaughton and defender Anna Wilgren will make their tournament debuts.
“The 25 players selected to represent the U.S. bring skill, talent and passion on the ice,” said Katie Million, general manager of the 2025 U.S. Women’s National Team and director of women’s national team programs for USA Hockey. “The depth of our player pool never makes these decisions easy, but we’re excited to shift our focus on bringing a gold home from Czechia.”
Sixteen players on the American roster currently play in the PWHL while the other nine play in the NCAA.
Full roster
Forwards:
Alex Carpenter
Jesse Compher
Kendall Coyne-Schofield
Britta Curl-Salemme
Joy Dunne
Lacey Eden
Taylor Heise
Tessa Janecke
Hilary Knight
Abbey Murphy
Kelly Pannek
Hayley Scamurra
Kirsten Simms
Grace Zumwinkle
Defenders:
Cayla Barnes
Laila Edwards
Savannah Harmon
Caroline Harvey
Megan Keller
Lee Stecklein
Anna Wilgren
Haley Winn
Goaltenders:
Aerin Frankel
Ava McNaughton
Gwyneth Philips