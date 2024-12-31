USA leads Canada after scoreless second period at World Juniors

The United States holds a 1-0 lead over Canada heading into the third period of their Group A round-robin match at the World Junior Championships.

The winner of the game will win Group A.

Canada continued to pressure the United States early in the second in search of an equalizer. The Canadians opened up a 16-5 advantage in shots before Logan Hensler was called for holding five minutes into the period, sending Canada to the power play.

Captain Brayden Yager nearly found the equalizer with a one-timer from the slot but Trey Augustine made a spectacular sliding stop to maintain the lead for the USA.

The Americans appeared to extend their lead with 11:23 remaining in the period, but the goal was waved off because James Hagens played the puck with a high stick.

Carson Rehkopf was called for interference midway through the period, sending the USA to their second power play of the game. They fired two shots on Carter George but were unsuccessful with the man advantage. Rehkopf was called for tripping minutes after his first penalty expired, but Canada was once again able to kill off the penalty.

Sam Dickinson was called for his second penalty of the game, Canada's third of the period, sending USA to the power play once again. George stood tall once again to keep the US off the board in the period.

Canada holds a 26-18 shot advantage through two periods.