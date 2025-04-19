USA survives Czechia in Women's Worlds semi to reach gold medal game

The Americans are off to the gold medal game at the Women's World Hockey Championship.

The U.S. defeated host-nation Czechia 2-1 Saturday morning to book their spot in the final, coming back from a first-period deficit.

Tereza Plosova scored the first goal of the game, beating star American netminder Aerin Frankel up high over her left shoulder late in the opening period.

But the Americans evened things up in the second on a wrist shot from Laila Edwards and took the lead on a Kelly Pannek goal near the start of the third that would stand up as the eventual winner. Frankel made six saves in the victory.

This is the 24th time in a row the Americans have reached the Women's Worlds final, which will take place Sunday. They will take on the winner of Canada-Finland in the other semifinal matchup.

