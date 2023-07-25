Incoming USC freshman Bronny James incurred a cardiac arrest on court on Monday and was hospitalized, his family announced Monday.

James is the 18-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2023

"Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital," a statement from the family read. "He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Born in Akron, OH, James was a four-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon High School.

He was named a McDonald's All-American in 2023.