The Chicago Steel and the United States Hockey League announced the sale of the Steel to Chicago-based Wirtz Corporation on Monday.

“The USHL is excited to welcome the Wirtz family and Wirtz Corporation as the new principal owners of the Chicago Steel,” said USHL President and Commissioner Glenn Hefferan in a statement. “With a history of success and development already in place and a new ownership group coming in, we are excited to see what’s in store for Steel in the coming years.”

The team added that it will retain its current hockey and business leadership through the transition under the direction of president Dan Lehv.

The USHL Board of Directors approved the ownership transfer on Friday, and the club will officially transition to its new ownership on August 1. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

"The Chicago Steel acquisition comes as a positive during a very difficult week for the Wirtz family due to the recent passing of Rocky Wirtz, but Rocky cared deeply about growing the game of hockey at all levels and was so excited about the opportunity to welcome this incredible junior program into the Wirtz Corporation portfolio," added Jim English, Chief Financial Officer of Wirtz Corporation. "We look forward to carrying on his legacy and supporting the Steel players and Steel organization with the resources needed to continue their great success."

One of the most successful organizations in the USHL, the Steel has been a member of the league since 2000-01 and has helped develop high-end talent for the National Hockey League.

Former Steel defenseman Owen Power was selected first overall by Buffalo in 2021, former Steel forward Adam Fantilli, was selected No. 3 by Columbus at this year’s NHL Draft and won the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in NCAA Division I men’s hockey this year and Mack Celebrini, a projected top prospect for next year’s NHL Draft, was named the Most Outstanding Player, the Top Forward and Top Rookie in the USHL for 2022-23.