With Rudy Gobert already having been traded, the Utah Jazz could be set to move on from their other All-Star.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the team has shown an increased willingness to listen to offers for guard Donovan Mitchell.

The asking price appears to be steep, but in the wake of Utah’s recent Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal to Minnesota, the Jazz are no longer simply dismissing calls on Mitchell, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2022

The 25-year-old Mitchell is entering the second season of a five-year, $163 million deal.

A native of Elmsford, NY, Mitchell was taken with the 13th overall selection of the 2017 NBA Draft out of Louisville.

An All-Star in the past three seasons, Mitchell appeared in 67 games last season, averaging 25.9 points on .448 shooting with 5.3 assists and 4.7 boards over 33.8 minutes a night.

Wojnarowski notes that while the Jazz might be more inclined to listen on Mitchell, the asking price on the player remains steep.

The deal that saw Gobert traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this month saw four first-round picks going the other way.