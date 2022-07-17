30m ago
Jazz sign Italian forward Fontecchio to two-year deal
The Utah Jazz have agreed on a two-year, $6.25 million deal with Italian forward Simone Fontecchio, who currently plays in the Liga ACB, Spain's top basketball association, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
TSN.ca Staff
The Utah Jazz have agreed on a two-year, $6.25 million deal with Italian forward Simone Fontecchio, who currently plays in the Liga ACB, Spain's top basketball association, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The 26-year-old forward has played EuroLeague basketball for five seasons, but only received serious game time in the last two seasons for the German club Alba in 2020-21 and ACB's Baskonia this season.
He has averaged 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 17 games played this season. He has shot .426 percentage from three-point range this year.
The 6-foot-8 forward is considered the best international small forward prospect by ESPN's Jonathan Givony.