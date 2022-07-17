The Utah Jazz have agreed on a two-year, $6.25 million deal with Italian forward Simone Fontecchio, who currently plays in the Liga ACB, Spain's top basketball association, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Utah Jazz have agreed on a two-year, $6.25M deal with Italian forward Simone Fontecchio of Baskonia in the Spanish ACB, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @ExcelBasketball tells ESPN. @DraftExpress considers Fontecchio, 26, the best available international small forward prospect. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 17, 2022

The 26-year-old forward has played EuroLeague basketball for five seasons, but only received serious game time in the last two seasons for the German club Alba in 2020-21 and ACB's Baskonia this season.

He has averaged 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 17 games played this season. He has shot .426 percentage from three-point range this year.

The 6-foot-8 forward is considered the best international small forward prospect by ESPN's Jonathan Givony.