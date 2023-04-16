Utica to host 2024 IIHF Women's Worlds

USA Hockey announced Sunday that the 2024 IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship will take place in Utica, N.Y.

The tournament is tentatively scheduled for April 4 - 14, 2024 with the host venues including the Adirondack Bank Center and Utica University Nexus Center.

“We’re thrilled to have the IIHF Women’s World Championship back in the U.S. and could not be more excited to bring the event to Utica,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “The leadership of the Mohawk Valley Garden group, led by Robert Esche, in partnering with us, and the support from the State of New York, Oneida County, Turning Stone Resort and the city of Utica has been fantastic. It's not often we get to host world championships in the U.S. and we know fans will enjoy the opportunity to see the best women's hockey players in the world in person next April.”

“Hosting an event as prestigious as the IIHF Women’s World Championship is truly an honor, and marks another milestone for the Utica University Nexus Center and Adirondack Bank Center as we continue to grow and build on the sports repertoire in the City of Utica,” said Robert Esche, president of Mohawk Valley Garden, who played eight seasons in the NHL and was also a member of the 2006 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team. “We are very lucky to be able to showcase the highest level of women’s hockey in the world and look forward to partnering with USA Hockey to create the best experience possible.”