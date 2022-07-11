The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Valeri Nichushkin have agreed to an eight-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

The contract has a total value of $49 with an average-annual value of $6.125 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

According to TSN Insider Chris Johnston, the extension includes a no-movement clause for the first three years, and then converts to a 12-team NMC for the final five years.

The 27-year-old had a career season in 2021-22, scoring 25 goals and 52 points in 62 games last season with the Colorado Avalanche.

"Signing Val to a long-term deal was a top priority for us this offseason, as he would have been one of the most sought-after forwards on the open market," said Avalanche President of Hockey Operations Joe Sakic. "Val is a big, strong, fast, tenacious winger who is relentless on the puck. He can play on the first line with our top guys, you can move him up and down the lineup. He plays power play, penalty kill, any situation you need him to. He works hard off the ice as well in the gym and is a humble person and great teammate. He is such an important player in our lineup and a huge reason why we won the Stanley Cup."

Drafted 10th overall by the Dallas Stars at the 2013 NHL Draft, Nichushkin spent the first three seasons of his career with Dallas before returning to the KHL for two seasons. He returned to the Stars in 2018-19 but was bought out by the team in June 2019. He signed as a free agent with the Avalanche in August 2019.

Internationally, he won bronze medals with Russia at the 2013 World Juniors and 2017 world championship.

He is coming off a two-year, $5 million contract with an average annual value of $2.5 million.

The Chelyabinsk, Russia native has 71 goals and 174 points in 405 career NHL games.