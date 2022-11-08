'Let's enjoy the fight': Jets battle Stars for first in Central division

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin had surgery on his ankle and will miss three months, head coach Jared Bednar told reporters via The Athletic's Peter Baugh.

Jared Bednar: Valeri Nichushkin had ankle surgery and is out a month. Bowen Byram is week-to-week (lower body) and Samuel Girard is day-to-day. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 8, 2022

The 27-year-old has been sidelined with the injury since Oct. 25.

This came in the midst of a hot start for the veteran winger as he had seven goals and five assists through his first seven games of the season.

Nichushkin is in the first year of an eight-year, $49 million deal he signed with the Avs this past summer after helping lead the team to a Stanley Cup last season.

Meanwhile, Bednar also said that defenceman Bowen Byram is week-to-week with a lower-body injury while forward Samuel Girard is day-to-day.

Byram has two goals and three assists in 10 games while Girard has one goal and three assists in 11 contests.