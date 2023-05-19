Three days into his CFL career, Calgary Stampeders first-round pick Cole Tucker is slowly learning the nuances of the Canadian game.

Tucker, a wide receiver who played five seasons with the Northern Illinois University Huskies, was chosen fourth overall in the recent draft. He ended his college career tied for seventh in school history with 155 catches and is just the eighth player in Huskies’ history to surpass 2,000 career receiving yards.

After attending Minnesota Vikings rookie camp in mid-May, he signed with the Stampeders and joined the team this week.

“It’s been a little tough,” the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Tucker said of the learning process. “More just the waggle and everything. I’ve never done that before. That’s the first time I ever did it, but I like it. You can set defenders up before the ball is even snapped, and you can change where you step. It makes things easier.”

Head coach Dave Dickenson wants the young receiver to take advantage of those rule differences to use his own skills.

“Your techniques and route running is different,” he said. “Honestly, it’s just taking advantage of the rules. They give you a chance to move and do the things that should help you get open. He’s adjusted pretty well without motion and is still getting open.”

Dickenson is still trying to determine exactly where Tucker fits.

“I’m more in a to-be-determined mode right now,” he said. “I like what I’m seeing. He’s here for the right reasons. I’ve just got to see him more.”

Dickenson’s balanced offence (and having the CFL’s leading rusher from last season in Ka’Deem Carey) means Tucker will have to earn his opportunities while developing a new skillset as a blocker.

“Down in the States, a lot of the time it’s what we call run-pass options. The receivers are always running routes and the quarterback decides whether he throws to them. We don’t do that here. We’re always committed to run,” Dickenson said. “In order to be a good running team our receivers have to get off the ball. Certainly, that will be a change as well.”

Dickenson also mentioned that there are jobs open at receiver, meaning Tucker could see action right away. Sophomore Canadian receiver Jalen Philpot hurt himself during off-season training and will miss all of training camp. There is no public timeline on his return. Calgary also decided to move on from long-time wide receiver Kamar Jorden in the off-season.

While the 23-year-old Tucker will likely have to cut his teeth on special teams early on, there is a clear path for him to catch passes in Calgary this season.

Tucker, the first Huskie to be drafted to the CFL since the Stampeders chose receiver Juwan Brescacin in 2015, grew up in Dekalb, Ill. as a diehard Chicago Bears fan.

“Allen Robinson. I was able to watch tape on him all the time,” Tucker said, when asked who his favourite Bear was. Robinson played four seasons for the Bears, including two where he had over 1,000 receiving yards. “He was unbelievable.”

Tucker takes pride in the intricacies of his game, particularly route running.

“I think route running is all in the details,” he said. “Being able to set your defender up one way or another. You’ve got to be deceptive in route running. You’ve got to burst and change speeds, all at the same time. There’s a lot that goes into it, but at the end of the day, it’s all just about getting open.”

He admires current NFL wide receivers Adam Thielen and Cooper Kupp because of their dedication to the craft.

“Those are guys that maybe aren’t the most athletically gifted, but they can win with their details, feet, and the way they set up defenders,” he said. “It’s pretty special to watch.”

As he continues his adjustments to the CFL, Tucker is simple in his approach.

“It does seem like a completely different game,” Tucker said. “But at the end of the day, it’s still football.”

Calgary’s first preseason game is Monday at home versus the Edmonton Elks.