With a new coach and general manager, the Calgary Flames organization looks completely different than the one Jonathan Huberdeau joined a year ago after he was acquired from the Florida Panthers in a blockbuster deal for Matthew Tkachuk.

Following the trade, many pegged the Flames as Western Conference contenders. Instead, the team missed the playoffs, stumbling through a trying season both on and off the ice that led to head coach Darryl Sutter getting fired and general manager Brad Treliving parting ways with the organization.

After signing an eight-year, $84 million extension that kicks in for the 2023-24 campaign, Huberdeau had a tough time finding his game in his first season in Calgary, scoring just 55 points.

The star forward says he feels rejuvenated during an off-season where his priority has been to rediscover the confidence that helped him score 115 points during the 2021-22 season.

Huberdeau spoke to TSN about how he’s gone about rediscovering his “swag,” his thoughts on new coach Ryan Huska and new general manager Craig Conroy, and being all in as a Flame and Calgarian.

TSN: It’s been a couple of months since we chatted with you. How are you feeling?

Huberdeau: “I’m feeling pretty good. I think I’ve had a good summer, time to reset and now I’m feeling good. I’m feeling ready to go for a great year.”

TSN: What was the first thing you wanted to do or your first priority after the season when you got back home?

Huberdeau: “Like I said in my end-of-the-year interview, I just wanted to kind of reset, breathe a little bit and kind of take it all in and get my confidence back, and that’s what I did when I came back here. Just have fun again playing my hockey that I used to play. Right now, I feel good about myself and feel way more confident.”

TSN: You said you wanted to “rediscover your swag.” You alluded to it, but how does a guy rediscover that confidence?

Huberdeau: “I think, get back to the basics. That’s what I wanted do. [I] talked to a psychologist and get back to where you’re confident and you have the right mindset. I think I got away [from] that. Just trust yourself and never doubt yourself. That’s what I learned a lot this summer. Obviously, I’d never had [that type of season]. It was going well the past four years before that year that just happened. Just reset everything and come back to the basics. Small victories in your life that are going to give you that confidence back. This summer, that’s what I did.”

TSN: What is your mindset now with the season a couple of months away?

Huberdeau: “Just trust yourself and have fun. I didn’t have fun last year. I don’t want to talk about last year anymore. I’m focusing on this year. Just come back and be myself. I know I’m a good guy to be around on the team. I want to be a leader, on and off the ice, and that’s what I’ll do.”

TSN: Seeing the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, did you pay attention to that? Is that something that motivates you as you’re going through training and what not, to get to that point eventually?

Huberdeau: “Of course. You want to get there, and you want to win a Stanley Cup. That’s what you play hockey [for]. Obviously, it wasn’t easy to see the Panthers, but at the same time, I’ve got some friends on that team and was happy for them. Lots of hard work. You never know. You look at the Panthers, they squeezed into the playoffs. That’s what happened and they got to the final. You never know how the season can go. Lots more parity in the league now, and I think everybody can believe [they can] win the Stanley Cup.”

TSN: It does seem like it’s a brand new organization here with a new GM, new coach, new coaching staff. What have your conversations been like with, whether it’s Craig Conroy, Ryan Huska, or even Marc Savard, who will be coaching you pretty closely this season?

Huberdeau: “You see the energy of Craig and Ryan. You can just tell they’re really positive and they’re ready to have fun and get to work. I think I like the energy they have. They want to win now. That just excites me this summer to work hard and come back ready, be in good shape, be ready to go, and be the Jonathan that I can be. That’s what I’ll do. It’s exciting to see.

“Marc, we talked. We’re a pretty similar type of player. He was a pass-first guy, great vision. I think I’m excited to work with him. He said he’s going to do the power play, so I think last year we had a hard time on the power play, so I’m sure we can fix that and he’s the guy that’s going to help us with that.”

TSN: Almost exactly a year ago you were at Bar George, this dinner that led to you signing this extension and a life-changing moment. When you look back on that now, what stands out?

Huberdeau: “I mean, life goes fast. Like you said, it’s crazy it’s already been a year. Last year, I learned I was traded. Everything goes fast, but it’s a learning curve. I was just not happy last year [but] at the same time, in shock I got traded. Now I know where I’m going. I’m going to Calgary. I signed long term. I got a great house. I like the city. I’m just excited to know there’s no surprises in Calgary. I know where I’m going. There’s no surprises. I’m just excited to get there and see my teammates again and get to work.”

TSN: How important is it for you, coming in now. You’ve had a year under your belt in a completely different environment and city and rink? How important is that feeling of being settled for a player?

Huberdeau: “It’s so important. I’m sure if you get traded more than one time you get used to that, but it was the first time for me. That’s why I was a little in shock. You get there, you don’t have your house. There were a lot of adjustments. Now, like I said, I think it’s really important you feel like you’re at home. I know where I’m going. I’ve settled in my house. The city, I know a little bit more and I’ll get to know even more in the next few years. I’m not going into the unknown. I know where I’m going and I’m just excited to get back and obviously the energy is better. The organization’s changed a little bit, so [they] changed it around and [I’ll get] to work with these guys.”

TSN: What do you want the new culture or environment with the Flames to be?

Huberdeau: “Just, be a hard team to play against. Last year, we were a hard team to play against, but still, more consistency and I think it’s to have an identity, [knowing] what kind of team we are [and] the role of [each] player. It’s important to know your role and that’s what we’re going to learn in training camp. What are your roles? That’s what we’re going to do. Last year, we had a hard time finding our identity and what kind of team we were. This year, it’s going to be important to know what kind of team we are. That’s what we’re going to do in training camp, I’m sure. I think Ryan [Huska] is a smart guy and is going to prepare us the best he can so we can be a hard team to play against.”

TSN: Do you keep in touch with guys on the team? Have you chatted with any of your teammates recently?

Huberdeau: “We keep in touch. Z, Naz, obviously Weegs, Mang. I talked to Dubs a little bit. In the summer, we don’t talk too much but when you get into the season, I’m excited to see them again and get the chemistry we all have together. It’s exciting. I’ve talked to Backs a lot. I’ve talked to Lindy as well a little bit. You get in touch obviously coming into training camp. Last year, I didn’t know anyone. Now, I know a lot of guys, so it’s exciting.”

TSN: Lots of people here are wondering if Lindholm will sign an extension. Are you part of the group that’s trying to convince him to remain a Flame, or do you just not talk about that stuff with a guy in that situation?

Huberdeau: “We want to keep Backs and Lindy, but at the end of the day, it’s their decision. For sure, I’d try to keep them. They’re really good players, really good people. Obviously pushing hard for them to sign extensions and stay with us, but like I said, it’s not our decision, our job. Obviously, I sent a couple of text to [try to] keep them.”

TSN: How important is it for you not just to be a great Calgary Flame on the ice, but a leader and an ambassador for the team and the city?

Huberdeau: “It’s always been important, the community and being involved in everything and the way I can help. I’ve always been that kind of person. For me, doing that in the summer, I’m not forcing myself to do that. I just have fun doing it. Like I said, taking some kids under my wing and trying to teach them a couple of things. Last year was tough. I don’t think a lot of people saw my leadership because [I was on a] new team and it wasn’t going well on the ice. It’s hard for me to show leadership when you don’t do the job yourself. This year, I want to do that, and I want to be at my potential and play the way I can. After that, it’s just going to show to everyone I can be a leader in the room and on the ice as well.”

TSN: Are there any other ways you think your approach might be different now than when you first got here about a year ago?

Huberdeau: “For me, I’m a guy that has fun and tries to loosen up a lot of guys. …I feel [last season] we didn’t have much fun. Just a smile on the bench, stuff like that, that’s my goal for this year. Guys having fun out there. If you have the lead a little bit, you can have fun and get everybody their swagger. I feel we’re going to be a good team.”

TSN: It seems like the spotlight will increase this season. Your big deal has kicked in and new coach and everything. How do you approach handling that spotlight or increased attention that comes with your second season and being THE guy for this organization now?

Huberdeau: “There’s some pressure, but I just feel that you can’t think about that. I’ve never thought about that, so I don’t know why I would now. Yeah, the contract comes with it, and like you said, you want to be the leader, the guy. But in Florida I was [a leader] in the end. It was [Aleksander] Barkov, but I was there too. I didn’t have any pressure and that was when I was playing at my best. I’ll do the same for the Flames.”