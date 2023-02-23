The Denver Broncos are turning to a familiar face to serve as defensive coordinator under Sean Payton.

FOX Sports' Peter Schrager reports the team is hiring its former head coach Vance Joseph as DC.

The Denver Broncos are hiring Vance Joseph as their Defensive Coordinator, per source. @gmfb @nflnetwork @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 23, 2023

Joseph, 50, served as head coach of the team for two seasons from 2017 to 2018. In his time at the helm of the team, Joseph posted a record of 11-21.

After his dismissal from the Broncos, Joseph joined the Arizona Cardinals as DC under Kliff Kingsbury from 2019 to 2022.

A cornerback in his playing days, Joseph appeared in 17 NFL games over two seasons with the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts in 1995 and 1996 out of Colorado. For his career, he recorded 21 tackles and two interceptions.