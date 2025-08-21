The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced the winners of the 2025 CEBL Awards and the All-CEBL Teams at an event held at The Metropolitan Entertainment Centre (The MET) in Winnipeg, MB, on Thursday evening — the first official event of 2025 Championship Weekend (CW25).

The Vancouver Bandits took home four awards, including forward Mitch Creek, who earned top honours as Most Valuable Player. Centre Tyrese Samuel was named both Canadian Player of the Year and Clutch Player of the Year, while Kyle Julius secured Coach of the Year honours for the second consecutive season.

This also marked the second straight year the Bandits swept the CEBL’s top three awards (MVP, Canadian Player, and Coach), repeating the feat achieved by Tazé Moore, Koby McEwen, and Julius in 2024.

The full list of award winners is as follows:

2025 CEBL Award Winners

Most Valuable Player: Mitch Creek (Vancouver Bandits)

Canadian Player of the Year: Tyrese Samuel (Vancouver Bandits)

Coach of the Year: Kyle Julius (Vancouver Bandits)

Sixth Man of the Year: Zane Waterman (Ottawa BlackJacks)

Defensive Player of the Year: Jameer Nelson Jr. (Calgary Surge)

Developmental Player of the Year: Isaac Simon (Saskatchewan Rattlers)

Clutch Player of the Year: Tyrese Samuel (Vancouver Bandits)

Fox 40 Officiating Recognition Award: Karl Toulouse

Creek’s leadership and production were instrumental in Vancouver’s league-best 19-5 record this season. He finished second in the CEBL in scoring with 24.4 points per game, ranked third in three-point percentage (48.6%), and fourth in field goal percentage (58.4%). The 6-foot-5 Australian's 488 total points were the second-highest in the league in 2025 and the fourth-most ever recorded in a single CEBL season. He also ranked among the league's top 10 in several other categories, including free throws made (2nd – 110), field goals made (3rd – 171), minutes played (6th – 687.7), and steals (9th – 30).

In his first CEBL season, Samuel was a dominant force for the Bandits and the only player in the league to average more than 20 points (21.4) and 10 rebounds (10.8) per game. Despite playing just 15 games, the Canadian big man tied for the league lead with six Target Score Winners, earning the Clutch Player of the Year award via a tiebreaking vote over Calgary’s Sean Miller-Moore. He also led the CEBL in field goal percentage (65.9), ranked third in rebounds per game, and tied for third with eight double-doubles.

Julius led Vancouver to a .792 winning percentage (19-5) in 2025 — the highest ever over a full, non-pandemic-shortened CEBL season — even with the league’s longest and most demanding schedule to date (24 games). The Bandits posted a league-best +250 point differential, more than 50 points ahead of the next closest team, while boasting the top-ranked offence and fourth-ranked defence. Vancouver finished first in total points (2,372), field goals made (868), field goal percentage (48.2), three-pointers made (277), three-point percentage (38.4) and assists (558), and ranked second in steals (208). Despite their high-paced offence, the Bandits committed the third-fewest turnovers (328) and allowed the fourth-fewest points (2,122).

Waterman played a significant role off the bench for the Ottawa BlackJacks this summer and was a key contributor to the team’s strong second-half surge, helping secure second place in the Eastern Conference. In just 14 games, he was part of nine wins, averaging 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 23.1 minutes per game, while shooting 52.9 per cent from three-point range.

Nelson Jr. delivered a strong two-way performance for Calgary in 2025, making a particularly significant impact on defense. He set a new CEBL single-season steals record with 57 in just 19 games and added five blocks. His 3.0 steals per game led the league by a full steal over MVP runner-up Sean East II, and his total steals shattered the previous record of 44 set by Lloyd Pandi in 2024 by 13. He also showcased his offensive prowess last Saturday in the Western Conference Semifinal against Vancouver, scoring a CEBL playoff-record 39 points in a 105-103 Surge win to secure a berth at CW25.

Simon contributed valuable minutes for the Saskatchewan Rattlers in 2025, emerging as the top performer among this year’s class of Developmental Players. He appeared in all 24 games — including six starts — and averaged 4.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Simon will return to the University of Alberta Golden Bears for the upcoming U SPORTS season.

Toulouse, a day-one member of the CEBL as Manager of Minor Officials, was honoured with the Fox 40 Officiating Recognition Award. He oversees 150 minor officials across all 10 CEBL markets, audits numerous games nationwide to ensure statistical accuracy, and has attended every CEBL Championship Weekend to support score table staff. A member of the Toronto Raptors stats crew since the team’s inception in 1995, Toulouse exemplifies the spirit of basketball development in Canada through more than 30 years of dedication and high-level performance.

The 2025 All-CEBL First, Second, and All-Canadian Teams were also revealed at the CEBL Awards:

All CEBL First Team: Greg Brown III (Calgary Surge), Mitch Creek (Vancouver Bandits), Sean East II (Edmonton Stingers), Javonte Smart (Ottawa BlackJacks), Donovan Williams (Scarborough Shooting Stars)

All CEBL Second Team: Khalil Ahmad (Niagara River Lions), Jameer Nelson Jr. (Calgary Surge), Tyrese Samuel (Vancouver Bandits), Simi Shittu (Winnipeg Sea Bears), Terquavion Smith (Scarborough Shooting Stars)

CEBL All-Canadian Team: Keon Ambrose-Hylton (Edmonton Stingers), Quincy Guerrier (Montréal Alliance), Sean Miller-Moore (Calgary Surge), Tyrese Samuel (Vancouver Bandits), Simi Shittu (Winnipeg Sea Bears)

Award nominees, winners and All-CEBL First, Second, and All-Canadian Teams are determined by votes cast by the league’s head coaches, general managers, assistant coaches, select league broadcasters, and internal media personnel. Team representatives are prohibited from voting for a player or head coach from their own team.

All CEBL award winners will receive a customized ring from Jostens, the Official Supplier of Award Rings of the CEBL; a custom trophy from protocole, crafted from maple and solid metal with a silkscreened CEBL logo; and a special gift from the league’s partner, Foot Locker.

The Conference Finals doubleheader at CW25 on Friday, August 22 will feature the defending champion Niagara River Lions taking on the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the East matchup at 5 p.m. CDT / 6 p.m. ET, followed by the host Winnipeg Sea Bears facing the Calgary Surge in the West tilt at 7:30 p.m. CDT / 8:30 p.m. ET. Ticket and event information is available at cebl.ca/championshipweekend.