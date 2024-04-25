Vancouver Bandits sign guard Glen Yang

The Vancouver Bandits announced Thursday that the club has signed 6-foot-4 guard and former Winnipeg Sea Bear Glen Yang for its upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

Yang was born in Burnaby and moved to Hong Kong when he was five before moving back to Canada. He spent his high school and university years in Calgary, attending Sir Winston Churchill High School before starring at Mount Royal University from 2014-2019.

“I can’t wait to get back to Vancouver and embrace the culture of the Bandits franchise. I was born in Burnaby, so to come back and play professional basketball is a full circle moment and a dream come true. I am excited to join the team and to get to work!” Yang said.

Yang will report to Bandits’ training camp this May, which precedes Vancouver’s highly anticipated home opener on Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m. PT against the Montréal Alliance. Single game tickets for the home opener and all regular season games are on sale now at this link.

2024 will be Yang’s second season in the CEBL after starting all 20 games with the Sea Bears last year. He averaged six points, three assists and 2.6 rebounds per game over the course of 20 regular season games with the Sea Bears, who finished in a three-way tie for the second best record in the CEBL last year (12-8).

Yang scored in double figures five times throughout the 2023 CEBL season; including a season-high 15 points versus Calgary on July 16 and Vancouver on July 23. His July 23rd scoring outburst was complemented by an all-around performance that saw Yang tally nine rebounds, five assists and three steals in nearly 35 minutes of action.

“Glen is a proven winner who plays with toughness and a high IQ. I am really looking forward to working with Glen and having him enhance our culture,” said Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius.

Yang is in the midst of his fourth season of professional basketball; spending two seasons in Spain before taking his talents to Asia where he has suited up with the Bay Area Dragons (2022-23) and the Kaohsiung Steelers (2023-24).

During his time in the East Asia Super League, Yang helped the Bay Area Dragons advance to a Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup finals appearance in 2023. This past season in Taiwan with the Steelers, Yang played in 11 games and recorded season-highs in points (18), rebounds (7) and assists (6) in his first game with the club on Dec. 3, 2023.

Vancouver will play a total of 10 regular season home games in 2024 between Thursday, May 23 and Thursday, July 18. The Bandits wrap up regular season action on the road against Montréal on Sunday, July 28 at 1 p.m. PT.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on TSN+, as well as the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, and on CEBL Mobile, the official app of the CEBL (available on Android and iOS devices).

