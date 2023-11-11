NEW YORK — Vancouver-based strawweight (Loopy) Lupita Godinez won a split decision over California-based Brazilian Tabitha (Baby Shark) Ricci on Saturday on the undercard of UFC 295.

The judges scored it 27-30, 29-28, 29-28 for Godinez, who becomes the first UFC female fighter to post four wins in a calendar year.

"It was a tough fight. I knew it was close, for sure ... I thought I won," said Godinez, who also fought in April, May and September.

Ricci came into the bout ranked 10th among strawweight contenders while Godinez was No. 13.

The main event at Madison Square Garden pitted Jiri Prochazka against Alex Pereira for the vacant light-heavyweight title.

Godinez (12-3-0) has now won four straight in the UFC and is 7-3-0 since making her debut in the promotion in April 2021. Ricci (9-2-0) had her four-fight win streak snapped.

But it was a close fight with the 30-year-old Godinez emerging with a 98-84 edge in significant strikes, according to UFC Stats. She kept the fight on the feet, resisting six takedown attempts by Ricci.

Godinez and Ricci traded strikes in the first round with Godinez fighting off a takedown attempt. Godinez, getting the better of the exchange, knocked Ricci down with a blow to the head. Ricci then dropped Godinez with a jab as the round ended.

It was more of the same. Godinez ended the round on her back after losing her balance.

Ricci came forward in the third and the two clinched at the fence briefly. Godinez's nose began to show damage.

Born in Aguascalientes, Mexico, Godinez moved to Vancouver with her family when she was 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2023