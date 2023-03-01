Canucks acquire Hronek from Red Wings
The Vancouver Canucks have acquired Filip Hronek from the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.
A 2023 fourth-round pick accompanies the 25-year-old defenceman with the conditional 2023 first-round pick acquired from the New York Islanders in the Bo Horvat trade and the Canucks' second-round pick in 2023 going the other way.
Hronek is in the second year of a three-year, $13.2 million deal. He will be a restricted free agent at its conclusion.
A native of Hradec Kralove, Czechia, Hronek is in his fourth NHL season.
He's appeared in 60 games this season, scoring nine goals and adding 29 assists in 21:32 of ice-time a night.
Hronek was a member of the Grand Rapids Griffins team that won the Calder Cup in 2017.
Internationally, Hronek has represented Czechia on a number of occasions including a bronze medal finish at the 2022 IIHF World Championships in Germany.
With the protections on the 2023 first-round pick, the pick has the potential to turn into a 2024 first-round pick.