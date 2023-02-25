Trade Bait: Rangers still able to create cap space to acquire Kane

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired forward Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers on Saturday in exchange for forward Will Lockwood and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Kravtsov, 23, has six points (3-3) in 28 games this season.

"We are excited to add Vitali's combination of size and skill to our group," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a release. "He is a smart player and a former first-round pick with a good set of skills.

"We look forward to welcoming him to Vancouver to continue developing his game with our coaching staff."

Lockwood, 24, has split this season between Vancouver and AHL Abbotsford. He has one assist in 13 NHL games and 18 points (12-6) in 26 AHL games.

Also Saturday, the Canucks placed forward Curtis Lazar on injured reserve.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2023.