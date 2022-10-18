How concerning is the Canucks' 0-3 start?

The Vancouver Canucks have activated defenceman Tyler Myers and forward Ilya Mikheyev from injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday.

Defenceman Noah Juulsen has been assigned to the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks.

Mikheyev, 28, had been week-to-week with a lower-body injury. He played 53 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, scoring 21 goals and adding 11 assists. In 146 career games, all with the Leafs, Mikheyev has recorded 36 goals and 36 assists.

Myers, 32, played 82 games with the Canucks last season, recording one goal and 17 assists. In three seasons with Vancouver, the Houston, Texas native has 13 goals and 47 assists in 205 games.

Drafted 12th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2088 NHL Draft, Myers has 7 goals and 238 assists in 840 career NHL games over 13 seasons.

Juulsen played one game this season and did not record a point.