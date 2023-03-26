VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks agreed to terms with forward Max Sasson on a two-year, entry-level contract Sunday.

Sasson will report to the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks on an amateur tryout agreement.

Sasson, 22, had 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) in 38 games this season with the Western Michigan University Broncos.

"We are very pleased to have agreed to terms with Max and we are excited to have him join Abbotsford in time for their playoff push," Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said. "He is coming off a very strong year with Western Michigan and has shown continual improvement in his game each of the last few seasons.

"We look forward to watching him develop at the professional level with our staff in Vancouver and Abbotsford."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2023.