The Vancouver Canucks agreed to a two-year, two-way contract extension with forward Phillip Di Giuseppe, the team announced on Sunday.

Di Giuseppe, 29, appeared in 13 games with the Canucks this season and has two goals and four points.

The 6-foot winger also has 13 goals and 32 points in 37 games with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks this season.

Di Giuseppe signed a one-year, $750,000 deal in July of 2021 and signed a one year contract extension also worth $750,000 in July of 2022.

Drafted 38th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2012 NHL Draft, Di Giuseppe has 18 goals and 57 points in 214 career games split between the Hurricanes, Nashville Predators, New York Rangers, and Canucks.