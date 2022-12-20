Canucks' Horvat on latest loss: 'I'm running out of things to say here'

The Vancouver Canucks dropped to 5-9-1 on home ice this season with Monday's blowout 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Canucks captain Bo Horvat, who has faced speculation on his own future, was dejected after his team's latest performance, which dropped their season record to 13-15-3.

"I'm running out of things to say here," Horvat said. "Obviously another poor effort by us and that's the result.

"We play like a completely different team on the road. I don't know if we're pushing too hard at home to not get booed out of our building every night. I think it's just turning on us right now, and we're just kind of running around with our heads cut off a little bit too much, and that's again the result tonight.

"We're sick of letting our fans down, (and) each other down, at home."

The Canucks outshot the Blues 34-27 on Monday night and sat tied 1-1 in the second period before St. Louis pulled away with two goals in six minutes.

"It's like Groundhog Day," Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau said. "We're a fragile group and once they got the second and third in quick succession, it was like, 'Oh no, here we go again.'"

Vancouver sits seven points out of a playoff spot with back-to-back games against the Seattle Kraken and Edmonton Oilers looming on Thursday and Friday before their holiday break.