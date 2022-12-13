With trade rumours circling around him for the past few weeks, Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat released a statement through the team on Tuesday.

"I am focused on this season and playing for the Vancouver Canucks, helping the team in any way I can. I will not have any further comments this year about my future," Horvat said in the statement.

On Monday, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun tweeted that the Canucks made Horvat's camp a new contract offer a couple of weeks ago that was rejected, adding that the team is focused on the trade market between now and the deadline on March 3.

Horvat, 27, is in the final year of a six-year contract he signed with the Canucks as a restricted free agent in 2017 and carries a cap hit of $5.5 million. He will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

The forward has 20 goals and 29 points in 28 games this season.

Vancouver has a 12-13-3 record this season, currently sitting four points back of the final wild-card spot.

Horvat scored a career-high 31 goals last season and posted 52 points in 70 games as Vancouver missed the playoffs for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.

Horvat, who was named captain of the Canucks in 2019, has 190 goals and 395 points in 600 career games.