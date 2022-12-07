Brock Boeser's agent, Ben Hankinson, has spoken to more than six teams as he explores a trade for the Vancouver Canucks winger.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports there is interest in Boeser, but his newly signed contract is standing in the way for most teams.

"Teams are gauging whether they can get into a trade conversation with the Canucks for Boeser," LeBrun said on Insider Trading. "His contract is the issue, with two more years after this one at $6.65 on the AAV. Now, there are teams that I’ve talked to that have interest, but [they are hesitant] for the simple fact that they have no wiggle room cap wise, not just for the rest of the year but past this year.

"There is one team I believe that is pretty serious about getting involved if the Canucks [are] willing to eat part of Boeser’s contract. But at this stage of the process, I don’t think Vancouver wants to do that. Clearing some serious cap space has to be a very important part of any trade involving Boeser from the Canucks’ perspective.

Trade rumours swirling around Boeser and his future in Vancouver After given permission to talk to other teams and almost being a healthy scratch on Saturday, the trade rumours continue to swirl about Brock Boeser and his future with the Canucks. Farhan Lalji has more from Vancouver.

"So [Boeser’s] agent Ben Hankinson continues to talk to teams [and] he’s talked to more than half a dozen teams since last week. I don’t think this thing is imminent and I think it’s going to take a lot of work between now and the March 3 NHL trade deadline."

The 25-year-old winger has four goals and 16 points in 20 games this season. The Canucks announced their intention to make Boeser a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Arizona Coyotes before an injury led to him being slotted back into the lineup.

The possibility of a trade comes just months after the Canucks re-signed Boeser to a three-year, $19.95 million contract as a restricted free agent this past summer. He had 23 goals and 46 points in 71 games last season.

Selected 23rd overall by the Canucks at the 2015 draft, Boeser was named to the NHL All-Star Game as a rookie in 2018, the NHL All-Rookie Team and was a Calder Trophy finalist. His 29 goals as a rookie remain a career high for the Burnsville, Minn. native.

In 344 career NHL games, Boeser has 125 goals and 272 points.