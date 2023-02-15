Vancouver Canucks defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson sustained a lower-body injury in the first period against the New York Rangers on Wednesday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, the team announced.

Ekman-Larsson has two goals, 20 assists and a minus-23 rating in 53 games this season.

The Canucks entered Wednesday's game in sixth place in the Pacific Division with a record of 21-29-4.