The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson from the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

A 2023 fifth-round pick will be going back to the Hurricanes, who are retaining a portion of Bear's salary.

Bear, 25, has yet to play this season for the Hurricanes, who had reportedly been looking to move him of late.

Bear is signed through this season at a cap hit of $2.2 million and will hit restricted free agency next July. The Hurricanes retained 18 per cent - $400,000 - of Bear's cap hit in Friday's trade.

Acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in 2021 for for Warren Foegele, Bear had five goals and 14 points in 58 games with Carolina last season, but did not play in the postseason.

A fifth-round pick of the Oilers in 2005, Bear has 13 goals and 47 points in 190 career games.

Pederson, 25, was originally acquired by the Hurricanes, along with defenceman Brent Burns, from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Steven Lorentz, goaltender Eetu Makiniemim, and a draft pick in the offseason.

The 6-foot centre did not make an appearance with the Hurricanes this season and has not recorded a point in four games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Arizona Coyotes in October of 2016, Pederson has a goal and five points in 44 career NHL games split between the Coyotes and Sharks.