Vancouver Canucks defenceman Ethan Bear had shoulder surgery for an injury suffered at the 2023 IIHF World Championship and is expected to miss six months, it was announced Thursday.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports the Canucks were working to extend Bear for the past several months. He is set to become a restricted free agent this summer.

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said the procedure was successful.

Bear represented Canada at the World's last month, playing eight games.

He played in 61 games for the Canucks last season, scoring three goals and adding 13 assists for 16 points.

The 25-year-old Bear is a veteran of five NHL seasons and has also spent time with the Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes.