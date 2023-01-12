Vancouver Canucks forward Tanner Pearson will miss the remainder of this season after undergoing a second surgery on his injured hand Wednesday.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin announced Thursday that Pearson required the surgery after a setback in his recovery.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined since Nov. 9. He has one goal and five points in 14 games this season. He had 14 goals and 34 points in 68 games last season.

Pearson, who joined the Canucks at the trade deadline in 2019, is signed through next season at a cap hit of $3.25 million.

A first-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2012, Pearson has 133 goals and 272 points in 590 games with the Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Canucks.

