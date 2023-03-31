The Vancouver Canucks' major acquisition at the trade deadline, defenceman Filip Hronek, may have played his last game of the season.

Tocchet says Hronek may not play again the rest of the year “I want him to get his shoulder stronger.” #Canucks — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) March 31, 2023

According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, the door may not be completely shut on Hronek making a return in the final eight games, but head coach Rick Tocchet wants Hronek to "get his shoulder stronger."

The Canucks traded away veteran players in Curtis Lazar (to the New Jersey Devils), Luke Schenn (to the Toronto Maple Leafs), and captain Bo Horvat (to the New York Islanders). Despite playing the obvious role of seller, they also sent a conditional first-round pick to the Detroit Red Wings for Hronek.

They got just over 95 minutes of total ice time from Hronek, who played in four games before sustaining a shoulder injury. He recorded one point for the Canucks in those games.

The Czech Republic native has played a total of 309 NHL games since being drafted in the second round by the Red Wings in 2016. He has 30 goals and 157 points.