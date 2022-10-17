Forward Ilya Mikheyev is expected to make his regular season debut with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Assuming there are no unexpected setbacks, the Canucks should have Ilya Mikheyev in their lineup tomorrow in Columbus. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 17, 2022

Mikheyev, who signed a four-year, $19 million contract with the Canucks over the summer, missed the first two games of the season with a lower-body injury.

The 28-year-old scored a career-high 21 goals with 11 assists over 53 games last season with the Maple Leafs, his third and final campaign in Toronto. Mikheyev added two goals and two assists over seven playoff games.

Vancouver has lost both of its games this season.