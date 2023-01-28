Vancouver Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev will miss the rest of the season as he will undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL, general manager Patrik Allvin announced after Friday's 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Allvin says that Mikheyev has been playing with the injury for most of the season and it is the same injury that caused Mikheyev to start the season on injured reserve. He is expected to be ready for training camp.

Mikheyev, 28, played in Friday's game, scoring his 13th goal of the season. In 46 games this year, his first with the Canucks, he recorded 28 points.

In 191 career games with the Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs, Mikheyev has 49 goals and 51 assists.

Goaltender Thatcher Demko is also expected to miss another three weeks and should begin skating with the team after the all-star break.