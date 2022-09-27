Vancouver Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev has a lower-body injury and is considered week-to-week with the injury, according to head coach Bruce Boudreau.

Travis Dermott was “feeling a little woozy” says Boudreau. Told him to take the rest of the day off.



Tyler Myers is just sick. “Not COVID sick, just not feeling well.” #Canucks — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) September 27, 2022

Mikheyev appeared to injure himself in the Canucks' split-squad preseason opener against the Calgary Flames on Monday, and he did not practice on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old native of Russia signed with the Canucks this offseason on a four-year, $19 million deal. He was originally signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and debuted for them in the 2019-20 season.

In 146 career NHL games, Mikheyev has 36 goals and 72 points.

In addition to the injury to Mikheyev, Boudreau also indicated defenceman Travis Dermott was "woozy" after getting hit in practice and left the session. Fellow rearguard Tyler Myers did not practice due to illness.