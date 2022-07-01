The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed defenceman Jack Rathbone to a one-way contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has signed defenceman Jack Rathbone to a one-way contract and agreed to terms on new two-way contracts with defenceman Noah Juulsen and forward William Lockwood.



DETAILS | https://t.co/E4CVgdTihW pic.twitter.com/YamXXvdvsR — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) July 1, 2022

They also agreed to terms on two-way deals with defenceman Noah Juulsen and forward William Lockwood.

The 23-year-old Rathbone went pointless in nine games with the Canucks last season, adding 10 goals and 30 assists over 39 games with the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League. Over 17 career games with the Canucks, Rathbone has one goal and two assists.

Juulsen, 25, recorded two assists over eight games with the Canucks (three goals and 13 assists over 50 AHL games) while Lockwood, 24, went pointless over 13 NHL games (nine goals and 16 assists over 46 AHL games).