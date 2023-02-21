The Vancouver Canucks played the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night without Luke Schenn in the lineup.

The veteran defenceman was be kept out of the lineup and is travelled back to Vancouver, just ahead of the March 3 trade deadline. The Canucks lost Tuesday's game 5-4 in a shootout.

The Canucks are protecting Luke Schenn as a trade asset. On his way back to Van. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 21, 2023

Schenn, 33, is in his 15th NHL season and his third with the Canucks over two stints. He's appeared in 55 games this season, scoring three goals and adding 18 assists over 17:11 of ice time a night.

A native of Saskatoon, Schenn was originally taken with the fifth overall selection of the 2008 NHL Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets.

He's appeared in 918 career games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks, Tampa Bay Lightning and Canucks.

Schenn, the older brother of St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn, won Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021 as a member of the Lightning.