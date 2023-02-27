Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced.

He did not make the trip to Dallas ahead of Monday's matchup with the Stars.

The veteran forward has played in every game of Vancouver’s so far this season and tallied two shots in 18:37 of action Saturday against the Boston Bruins.

In 59 games, the 29-year-old has 20 goals and 34 assists for 54 points.

Miller signed a seven-year, $56 million extension with the Canucks that kicks in next season and carries an $8 million cap hit.