The Vancouver Canucks have placed forwards Brock Boeser and Curtis Lazar on injured reserve, and recalled forwards Sheldon Dries and William Lockwood from Abbotsford, per GM Patrik Allvin.

Boeser's injury has not been specified by the team, but he was given Sunday's practice off as a 'maintenance day'. Boeser has four assists in six games to this point.

Lazar's injury is also undisclosed at this time. He scored one goal in seven games for Vancouver so far this season.

Dries, 28, played in 11 games for the Canucks last season after signing with the team following the 2020-21 season. He spent the first three years of his career in the Colorado Avalanche organization.

Lockwood, 24, was drafted with the 64th pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by Vancouver and debuted for the team in the 2020-21 season. He has appeared in 15 career NHL games and has not registered a point.