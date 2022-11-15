How difficult is it to acquire a top 4 defenceman?

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks placed forward Jack Studnicka on injured reserve Tuesday and recalled forward William Lockwood from the AHL's Abbotsford Heat.

Studnicka, 23, has one goal and two points in seven games with the Canucks this season, having been acquired last month in a trade from the Boston Bruins. He appeared in one game with the Bruins this season prior to the deal.

Lockwood, 24, has five goals and seven points in 10 games with the Heat this season. He appeared in 13 games with the Canucks last season, failing to register a point.



Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres recalled forwards Anders Bjork and Riley Sheahan from the AHL's Rochester Americans on Tuesday.

Bjork has not appeared in an NHL game yet this season. He has three goals and six points in 11 games with the Americans.

Sheahan, 30, has three assists in six games with the Americans this season. He had four goals and 17 points in 69 games last season with the Seattle Kraken.