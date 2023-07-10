VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed a one-year affiliation contract with the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.

It will mark the fourth time the K-Wings have acted as the Canucks' secondary minor-league affiliate.

Vancouver and Kalamazoo first established a partnership from 1984 to 1987 while the K-Wings were members of the International Hockey League.

Kalamazoo also served as an affiliate club for the Canucks organization from 2011 to 2015 and again from 2017 to 2021.

The Michigan-based club suspended play for the entire 2020-21 ECHL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canucks did not have an official ECHL affiliate the last two seasons, while the K-Wings were in the Columbus system over that span.

The K-Wings will continue to play in the Western Conference's Central Division in the upcoming 2023-24 ECHL season.

Vancouver's primary minor-league affiliate is the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2023.