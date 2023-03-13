The Vancouver Canucks announced the signing of forward Aidan McDonough to a two-year, entry-level contract Monday.

McDonough, 23, was a seventh-round pick of the team in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft out of the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

The Milton, MA native has spent the past four seasons at Northeastern.

"Aidan has continued to improve his game each year since being drafted and we are very pleased to have agreed to terms with him today," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. "He has steadily grown into a leadership role with Northeastern throughout his time there and our development team is looking forward to working with him as he starts his pro hockey career."

McDonough served as Huskies captain this past season. In 34 games, he led the team in goals with 20 and points with 38.

Over his four seasons with the program, McDonough notched 67 goals and 58 assists in 124 games played.