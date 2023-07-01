The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Carson Soucy to a three-year, $9.75 million contract with an AAV of $3.25 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Carson Soucy is joining the #canucks on a three-year deal carrying a $3.25M AAV. @NorthStarBet @TSN_Sports — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 1, 2023

Soucy, 28, played last season with the Seattle Kraken where he recorded three goals and 16 points in 78 games.

He also added a goal and two points in 14 playoff games before the Kraken were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in seven games during the second round.

The 6-foot-5 defenceman was the Kraken’s selection from the Minnesota Wild during their 2021 expansion draft.

Drafted 137th overall by the Wild in the 2013 draft, Soucy has 21 goals and 68 points in 250 games split between the Wild and Kraken.

Soucy is coming off a three-year, $8.25 million deal he signed with the Wild in October of 2020.

Cole, Blueger sign one-year deals, Nielson inks ELC

The Canucks also added defenceman Ian Cole, forward Teddy Blueger, and forward Tristen Nielsen on Saturday.

Cole will get a one-year, $3 million deal, while Blueger inked a one-year, 1.9 million contract. Nielsen signed a two-year entry-level contract.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with the following players:

- Ian Cole (one year, $3M)

- Teddy Blueger (one year, $1.9M)

- Tristen Nielsen (two-year, entry-level contract) — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 1, 2023

The 34-year-old Cole played last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, recording three goals and 17 points. He signed a one-year $3 million deal with the club prior to the 2022-23 season. He added one goal and two assists in six playoff games as the Lightning were eliminated in the first round by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Cole has tallied 32 goals and 150 assists in 748 games over his 13-year NHL career with the Lightning, St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, and Carolina Hurricanes.

He won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

Cole was originally selected 18th overall by the Blues in the 2007 NHL Draft.

Blueger, 28, played 63 regular-season games split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights, recording four goals and 16 points. Vegas acquired Blueger at the trade deadline in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Blueger is coming off a two-year, $4.4 million deal he signed with the Penguins 2021.

In 268 career games with the Penguins and Golden Knights, the 28-year-old has recorded 35 goals and 98 points.

He was originally selected 52nd overall by the Penguins in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Nielsen, 23, scored 14 goals and added 27 assists in 64 games with the Abbotsford Canucks last season.