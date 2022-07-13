The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Curtis Lazar to a three-year, $3 million with an average annual value of $1 million and Andrei Kuzmenko to a one-year, entry-level contract.

The 27-year-old had eight goals and 16 points in 70 games last season with the Boston Bruins.

A first-round pick (17th overall) by the Ottawa Senators at the 2013 NHL Draft, Lazar has had NHL stints with the Senators, Calgary Flames, Buffalo Sabres and Bruins.

He is coming off a two-year, $1.6 million contract with an average annual value of $800,000.

The Salmon Arm, B.C. product has 35 goals and 90 points in 404 career NHL games.

In other Canucks news, Andrei Kuzmenko has signed a one-year, entry-level contract.

He is coming off a breakout season in the KHL, in which he posted a career-high 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games. He kept up his point-per-game pace in the playoffs with seven goals and seven assists in 14 playoff games.

A native of Yakutsk, Russia, Kuzmenko was never drafted. He played for Russia at the 2016 World Juniors, going without a point in seven games.

He has spent the past eight seasons in the KHL and has been with SKA St. Petersburg since making the move from CSKA Moscow in 2018.