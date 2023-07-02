VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Akito Hirose to a two-year contract, the team announced Sunday.

The team didn't release the financial figures of the contract but said it's a two-way deal for the first year and one way for the second season.

Hirose, 24, appeared in each of Vancouver's final seven games of the 2022-23 regular season after signing a one-year deal with the club on March 29.

In those seven games, the six-foot, 170-pound Hirose had three assists, four penalty minutes and four shots on goal.

Prior to signing with Vancouver during this past season, Hirose completed his third year of college hockey with Minnesota State Mankato.

He registered 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) and 18 penalty minutes in 38 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2023.