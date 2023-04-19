Canucks sign D Pettersson to three-year ELC
Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin announced the club's signing of defenceman Elias Pettersson to a three-year, entry-level deal on Wednesday.
Pettersson, 19, was a third-round pick (80th overall) in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
"We are very happy to have Elias sign with us as he takes another step forward in his hockey career," Allvin said in a release. "We really liked the year he had on the ice in both representing his country at the World Juniors and playing important minutes in the [Swedish Hockey League]. Our development team is excited about the opportunity to continue to work with him and create a stronger relationship and partnership, building upon his already strong desire to learn and compete."
Petersson appeared in 43 games for Örebro HK last season, registering a goal and six assists. He appeared in all 13 of the team's playoff games.
Internationally, Petersson has represented Sweden on a number of occasions at youth levels including at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.
Pettersson is no relation to the Canucks All-Star forward also named Elias Pettersson.