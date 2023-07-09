The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed forward Nils Höglander to a two-year, $2.2 million contract, featuring an average annual value of $1.1 million.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Nils Höglander on a two-year contract with a $1.1M AAV. pic.twitter.com/jcHGYHkaJA — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 9, 2023

The 22-year-old Swede has spent his entire three-year NHL career in Vancouver, scoring three goals and six assists over 25 games in 2022-23. Höglander's last NHL game of the season came on Dec. 17. He produced 14 goals and 18 assists over 45 games with the Abbotsford Canucks in the American Hockey League.

Höglander was a restricted free agent after finishing his entry-level contract.

Höglander has 26 goals and 28 assists over 141 career games after the Canucks selected him in the second-round of the 2019 NHL Draft.