The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Pius Suter to a two-year, $3.2 million contract with an average annual value of $1.6 million.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Pius Suter on a two-year contract with a $1.6M AAV. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) August 11, 2023

Suter, 27, had 14 goals and 24 points in 79 games last season with the Detroit Red Wings.

An undrafted free agent, Suter signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks in July 2020. He made his NHL debut on Jan. 13, 2021 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Internationally, he has represented Switzerland on a number of occasions, including the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

The Zurich, Switzerland native has 43 goals and 87 points in 216 career NHL games split between the Blackhawks and Red Wings.